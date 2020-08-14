Cineplex Posts Revenue Collapse Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Canadian exhibitor swung to a second quarter loss as it reopens theaters and deals with fallout from a canceled merger with Regal owner Cineworld Group.

With theaters shuttered for nearly the entire second quarter amid the coronavirus pandemic, Cineplex has posted a revenue collapse and swung to a loss on Friday.

The Canadian exhibition giant for the three months ending June 30 recorded a loss of CAN$98.9 million ($74.2 million), compared to a year-earlier profit of $19.4 million. Cineplex saw revenues fall 95 percent to CAN$22 million (US$16.6 million), against a year-earlier $438.9 million, as it reopened six theaters on June 15 with reduced capacity and ticket pricing near the end of the second quarter.

Cineplex president and CEO Ellis Jacob on a morning analyst call was coy about addressing directly the reduced 17-day theatrical window that fellow exhibitor AMC Theatres and Universal Pictures recently agreed eventually becoming an industry model. "We will continue to have discussions, but I'm not making comments on where we expect things to end up, because each studio has a different thought process and we are talking to all of them," Jacob said.

The historic Universal-AMC agreement will allow the studio's movies to be made available on premium video-on-demand after just 17 days of play in cinemas, including three weekends. That shatters the traditional theatrical window of nearly three months before studios can make movies available in the home.

AMC, the world's largest theater chain, will share in the revenue from PVOD, but the two sides haven't disclosed financial details.

After closing its Canadian circuit on March 16, Cineplex burned through CAN$54 million (US$40.7 million) to maintain operations during the second quarter, and only now is reopening its Canadian circuit with limited seating to comply with pandemic-era safety precautions and guidelines.

During the second quarter, Cineplex also saw the UK-based Cineworld Group, which owns the Regal Entertainment chain stateside, back out of a $2.1 billion deal to acquire Cineplex. The Canadian company has launched a lawsuit against Cineworld over the abandoned deal, which would have created one of the world's largest cinema companies with more than 11,200 screens globally.

To save its business with its theaters shuttered during the second quarter, Cineplex imposed temporary employee layoffs, cut capital expenditures and renegotiated lower rent terms with landlords. The company also said it has mutally agreed to terminate an agreement with U.S.-based Topgolf to open Topgolf entertainment complexes across Canada to further reduce capital spending.

Like its U.S. peers, the Canadian exhibitor has been impacted by major Hollywood studios delaying tentpole releases or digitally sending them direct to consumers.