Cineplex, Uber Eats Launch Home Delivery of Movie Popcorn

Canadians can now have movie snacks like popcorn, hot dogs, candy, nachos and soft drinks delivered to their front doorsteps countrywide.

Cinema giant Cineplex has partnered with Uber Eats to launch a home delivery of its concession snacks and combos after a trial run in southern Ontario. The service for movie snacks from 60 theaters nationwide comes as Canadians increasingly choose to view movies on Netflix Canada and other streaming services, or download a Hollywood movie from the Cineplex online store.

"Cineplex has a long history of investing in innovation, and today we are extending that approach beyond the walls of our theaters and into our guests' living rooms," Cineplex president and CEO Ellis Jacob said in a statement.

For packaging, the movie popcorn will be double-bagged to avoid spillage, while hot dogs will be tightly wrapped in foil to retain their heat. The traditional plastic nachos container will have its own plastic top and will be sealed around the rim to ensure the chips don't crack and the cheese sauce doesn't spill.

Besides individual items, Uber Eats is also delivering pre-bundled combos, including one called the Cineplex Movie-Night In, which, for $28.99, offers one free Cineplex Store HD movie rental, two medium popcorns, two medium candies and two medium drinks.

A spokesperson for Cineplex told The Hollywood Reporter that Canada's largest exhibitor and Uber have been talking for some time about collaborations, and the home delivery program is the first of what is expected to be a number of partnerships down the road.

That includes possible Uber Eats deliveries to other Cineplex food emporiums, including its The Rec Room gaming and live entertainment venues, as the exhibitor diversifies away from the ebbs and flows of Hollywood movie exhibition.