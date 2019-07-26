Cinepolis USA Buys Moviehouse & Eatery Theaters in Texas

There will be no immediate changes at the five locations.

Cinepolis USA is expanding its footprint after buying the upscale, dine-in Moviehouse & Eatery Chain in Texas.

The acquisition is effective immediately. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Moviehouse & Eatery currently operates five cinemas in Texas; two in Austin and three in the Dallas Fort-Worth area, with a sixth location in Houston that is anticipated to open in Winter 2019.

Until further notice, The Moviehouse & Eatery brand will continue to operate independently and retain all existing employees, programs and scheduled events, says Cinepolis.

All amenities and offerings, including current pricing, chef-prepared menus, plush reclining seats, full-service bars and seat-side waiter service will remain as is.

"This is a massive step in our direction to completely become a dine-in cinema chain by 2020,” Cinépolis USA CEO Luis Olloqui said in a statement. “Our acquisition of Moviehouse & Eatery is driven by Cinepolis USA’s strong belief in their culture, hospitality, operations and leadership."

Based in Dallas, Cinepolis USA will now have a total of nine cinemas in Texas, and 19 locations in Southern California, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Ohio and Connecticut and Texas.

Cinepolis USA is owned by the Mexico-based Cinepolis, the fourth largest theater circuit in the world.