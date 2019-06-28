Cinespia Sets August Hollywood Forever Screenings, John Singleton Tribute (Exclusive)

The August lineup includes 'Point Break,' 'Psycho' and a 'Boyz N the Hood' tribute for John Singleton on Aug. 10.

Cinespia, the group behind L.A.'s iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery movie series, has planned a special John Singleton tribute for Aug. 10, complete with a Boyz N the Hood screening and special guests.

As part of the summer series' August lineup, Cinespia announced Questlove and DJ Pooh will perform a musical set in honor of the famed director, who died on April 29 after suffering a stroke. 1991's Boyz N the Hood was Singleton's directorial debut, for which he received Oscar nominations for original screenplay and directing.

"Singleton's debut film was groundbreaking on so many levels. He took not only L.A., but the whole country, by storm and we are so honored to pay tribute to him," Cinespia founder John Wyatt told The Hollywood Reporter. "We are going to celebrate his legacy and the city he loved so much that evening.”

The tribute will also include yet-to-be-announced special guests and a photobooth.

Also in August, Cinespia will jump onboard the Keanu Reeves train with Point Break on Aug. 3, followed by Psycho on Aug. 24. On Aug. 17, Hollywood Forever will host the ninth annual all-night screening, with Never Been Kissed, I Know What You Did Last Summer and Jawbreaker in a '90s teen queen trio.

Tickets to all screenings are $18 and available on the Cinespia website. Presented by Amazon Studios, Cinespia's July lineup includes Bring it On, The Exorcist, Dumb and Dumber and Twilight.