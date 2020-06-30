Cineworld Delays U.S., U.K. Cinema Reopening to End of July

The move comes following date shifts for both 'Tenet' and 'Mulan.'

Cinema giant Cineworld — the second-largest exhibitor in the world and the owner of Regal in the U.S. — has pushed its grand U.S. and U.K. reopening dates to the end of July.

In the U.K. the change pushes back the reopening from July 10 to July 31.

The move comes after the release date of Christopher Nolan's Tenet was pushed back — for the second time — and is currently set for August 12. In the wake Tenet's shift, Disney's Mulan, which was due for launch mid July, is now being held until August 21.

"In line with recent changes to upcoming film release dates, we have made the decision to move our re-opening date to 31st July. We hope that we will be able to re-open the doors of all Cineworld cinemas across the U.K. and Ireland at that time, subject to U.K. government restrictions. With the on-going pandemic, this new date remains subject to final confirmation," the company said in a statement.

"We know how much you’ve been missing the cinema and we are excited to welcome you back to Cineworld soon! With great films ahead, including Mulan, Tenet, A Quiet Place Part II, Wonder Woman 1984 and many more."

Said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld: "Movie fans around the world continue to be excited by the strong slate of summer films ahead, including Tenet, Mulan, A Quiet Place Part II, Unhinged, The Broken Hearts Gallery, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Greenland, and Antebellum as well as a special re-release of Christopher Nolan's Inception on Imax. Cineworld looks forward to welcoming these moviegoers back to our cinemas next month and believes that they will once again be immersed in the timeless theatrical experience they know and love."

U.K cinemas are officially allowed to reopen July 4. Of the biggest chains, only Odeon has sites currently due to open on this date, with Vue currently set for a July 10 reopening.