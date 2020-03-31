'The Circle' Winner Joey Sasso Signs With A3 (Exclusive)

The Netflix star is pursuing film, television and fashion.

The Circle winner Joey Sasso has signed with A3 Artists Agency, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The lovable Rochester, New York, native was a breakout star on the novel reality hit, which Netflix has renewed for two additional seasons. Now living in Los Angeles, Sasso is working on finishing his passion project, the indie feature Young Lion of the West, which he wrote, produced and stars in.

A3, formerly known as Abrams, also will help Sasso pursue his goals in fashion and beauty. He previously has walked for Blue Jacket at New York Fashion Week and appeared in a national Reebok commercial and is now working on creating a platform for men's skincare.

Sasso currently appears in Ad Council's "Alone Together, Stay Home" PSA alongside fellow Circle favorite Shubham Goel, multihyphenate DJ Khaled, singer Michelle Williams, Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli, rapper Taylor Bennett, Catfish's Nev Schulman and singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus.

Sasso continues to be managed by RJ Thorpe at Team EBMG.