Hamptons Film Festival Sets SummerDocs Lineup With 'Circus of Books,' 'Maiden'

Additional summer programming from the Long Island organization, co-chaired by Alec Baldwin, includes a screening of the actor's hybrid doc Framing John DeLorean and free Friday outdoor screenings of hits ranging from Singin' in the Rain to Get Out and Bohemian Rhapsody.

The Hamptons International Film Festival has announced its summer programming including the lineup for its 11th annual SummerDocs series.

This year, the Long Island organization will screen Alex Holmes' Maiden, Mads Brugger's Cold Case Hammarskjold and Rachel Mason's Circus of Books, all of which will be followed by post-screening discussions, led by HIFF co-chairman Alec Baldwin and artistic director David Nugent with the directors of each film and additional guests to be announced. The screenings will take place once a month starting June 29.

Past SummerDocs selections Icarus, 20 Feet from Stardom and Searching for Sugar Man have gone on to win the best doc feature Oscar.

“We are proud of how the SummerDocs series has grown over the last 10 years. Bringing exciting documentaries, featuring powerful stories, to our festival community is now a significant part of our programming,” Baldwin said in a statement.

Nugent added, “With fascinating documentaries that showcase topics including a brave group of female sailors, a wild and intriguing investigation into a plane crash from over 50 years ago and a straight couple’s story of owning a gay porn shop, our audience will once again get a peek at some of the best non-fiction work of the year."

Additional summer programming put on by HIFF includes a June 8 screening of the Baldwin-starring hybrid doc Framing John DeLorean, featuring a post-screening Q&A with Baldwin and directors Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce. There will also be a screening of the live doc A Thousand Thoughts with a performance by the Kronos Quartet on June 21.

And HIFF will continue its free Friday outdoor screenings, in partnership with Southampton Arts Center, featuring hits ranging from Singin' in the Rain to Get Out and Bohemian Rhapsody.

More information about HIFF's summer programming is available here.