'City of Lies' Trailer: Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker Investigate Biggie Smalls' Death

The film will be released on Sept. 7.

City of Lies, the crime drama that follows the investigation behind the unsolved murder of the Notorious B.I.G. following the death of Tupac, has released its first trailer.

Based on the book LAbyrinth by Randall Sullivan, the film stars Johnny Depp as LAPD detective Russell Poole and Forest Whitaker as journalist Jack. The two team up to solve the murder of the rapper, and investigate why the murder was never solved.

“Why is this case so important to you?” Whitaker’s character asks in the beginning of the trailer. Sullivan (Depp) responds, “A murder like that only goes unsolved if the police don’t want to solve it.”

After discussing some theories regarding the rapper’s death, Whitaker states, “If we could prove the connection between cop and Biggie’s murder, it would not only break the LAPD.” Depp: “It would ruin the city.”

Brad Furman directs the film. The title is produced by Miriam Segal's Good Films

City of Lies will be in theaters on Sept. 7. Watch the full trailer below.