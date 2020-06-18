Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump Signs With UTA

Crump is the lawyer that represents the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Benjamin Crump, the civil rights attorney that represents the families of victims of police violence, has signed with UTA.

Crump is currently representing the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, and has also represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice and Michael Brown, among others.

A recent New Yorker story noted that Crump is "often referred to as 'the black Gloria Allred.'"

The Florida-based attorney — founder and principal of Ben Crump Law — is the current president of the National Civil Rights Trial Lawyers Association, and served as the 73rd President of the National Bar Association. His accolades include the NAACP Thurgood Marshall Award and the SCLC Martin Luther King Servant Leader Award, among others.

In 2018, Crump launched his production company, Brooklyn Media. He exec produced the doc Woman in Motion, which follows Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols and her role in recruiting men and women for NASA's space shuttle program. His other industry credits include hosting legal docudramas Evidence of Innocence and A&E's Who Killed Tupac: The Search For Justice. He appeared in 2017 Thurgood Marshal biopic Marshal and BET special I am Trayvon.

UTA plans to work closely with him across TV, podcasting, film and speaking opportunities. Crump continues to be managed by Curated By Media.