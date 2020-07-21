Civil Rights Docuseries 'Burden of Justice' in the Works at eOne

The studio has partnered with Atlanta lawyer L. Chris Stewart to probe police brutality cases involving George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Rayshard Brooks.

Entertainment One has partnered with wrongful death trial attorney L. Chris Stewart on a new docuseries about his pursuit of justice for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Rayshard Brooks and other victims of high profile police brutality cases.

The true crime series will take viewers into high profile cases of wrongful death at the hands of police officers as Stewart pursues social change, often on behalf of families of victims. Each episode will use archival, never-before-seen footage, interviews with families and friends of victims, witnesses, members of Stewart’s team and Stewart’s own words to chronicle politically-charged cases of police brutality.

Burden of Justice is being overseen at eOne by Madison Merritt, executive vp of development, unscripted television. Stewart, regarded as a top U.S. civil rights and injury trial lawyer, is an executive producer on the project.

Besides representing the families of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks, Stewart was also involved in the civil rights cases for Walter Scott, who was shot in the back on video by a police officer, and the cases of Gregory Towns, Chase Sherman and the pending case of Deaundre Phillips.

And Stewart represented Alton Sterling, who was held down and killed on video by police in Baton Rouge.