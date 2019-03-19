Filmart: CJ Entertainment to Remake Its Hit Romance ‘The Classic’ for Thailand

The South Korean entertainment giant is also targeting the Southeast Asia market with a local version of its 2011 hit 'Sunny.'

South Korean conglomerate CJ Entertainment is moving forward with a Thai remake of the 2003 Korean hit romance The Classic, directed by first-time helmer Thatchaphong Suphasri for a late 2019 release.

Titled Classic Again, the new version stars actor Thitipoom Techaapaikhun, known for his work on Thai TV, and model and rising actress Ranchrawee Uakoolwarawat. The remake is solely produced by CJ Major Entertainment with no co-producing partners.

A tearjerking romance, The Classic was Korean director Kwak Jae-yong’s follow-up to his smash hit My Sassy Girl (2001). The film took in $6.9 million and turned Son Ye-jin, who played both mother and daughter in the melodrama, into one of the biggest stars across East Asia.

CJ Entertainment is also remaking one of its other classics in Indonesia with Bebas, a local version of the 2011 dramedy hit Sunny, which grossed $47.7 million in South Korea. The film, about a 20-year high school reunion, will be directed by award-winning hitmaker Riri Riza, who previously made Indonesia’s 2006 official foreign language Oscar entry with Gie, and The Rainbow Troops (2008), one of the all-time highest-grossing films in Indonesia. Riza’s Miles Films with his producing partner Mira Lesmana are producing the film, scheduled for October 2019.

With Indonesia being one of the company’s focus in its Southeast Asia strategy, it is also producing action comedy Hit & Run with Screenplay Films by director Ody C. Harahap, about a TV-famous cop’s drug ring-busting mission, and horror thriller Impetigore with Base Entertainment by director Joko Anwar, which revolves around a curse-plagued village’s attempt to kill a young woman who has already survived an attempted murder.