Claire Danes Expecting Second Child With Hugh Dancy

She made the announcement on Howard Stern's radio show.

Claire Danes revealed Wednesday that she and husband Hugh Dancy are expecting their second child.

The Homeland star made the announcement on the Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM. "I’m seriously preggo. I’m deep into my second trimester," Danes said, adding that she wanted to keep the baby's sex private. Although, she did joke that she could name the baby "Howard" after Stern — or "Howardina" if she has a girl.

"We’ve been wanting another kid for a while, and it happened," Danes said when Stern asked if the pregnancy was planned or a surprise.

Danes and Dancy had their first child, Cyrus, in December 2012. The two were married in 2009 after meeting on the set of the 2006 show Evening.

The actress is currently starring in the seventh season of Showtime's Homeland. Listen to her announcement below.