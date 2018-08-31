Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy Welcome Baby Boy

This is the second child for the couple, giving 5-year-old son Cyrus Michael Christopher a little brother.

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy have welcomed a baby boy.

On Friday, a publicist for the actors told the Associated Press that the couple gave birth Monday in New York.

This is the second child for the couple. They are already parents to their 5-year-old son, Cyrus Michael Christopher. The actors have been married since 2009.

Danes, the Homeland actress, has won three Emmy Awards and four Golden Globes. Her husband, Dancy, is known for his roles in Hannibal and Hulu's The Path.