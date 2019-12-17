Claire Foy and Matt Smith Set U.S. Stage Debuts in 'Lungs'

The former co-stars of Netflix's 'The Crown' are reunited in Duncan Macmillan's two-hander about parenting on a doomed planet, arriving in New York after its acclaimed London premiere.

Claire Foy and Matt Smith, whose chemistry sparked the first two seasons of Netflix's The Crown, will again play a couple, this time dealing with more existential dilemmas, when their hit London production of Duncan Macmillan's play Lungs moves to New York in the spring.

Directed by Matthew Warchus, the two-hander was staged in October at London's Old Vic, where Warchus is artistic director. It will play a limited run at the BAM Harvey Theater in Brooklyn, beginning March 25 and scheduled through April 19.

The newly timely 2011 play deals with the anxieties of an unnamed young couple as they contemplate parenthood while weighing the increasingly pessimistic prognosis for the future amid worst-case scenarios for climate change, overpopulation and political chaos.

Reviewing the production for The Hollywood Reporter, Demetrios Matheou wrote: "This play is an indulgent gift to its actors, both a technical challenge and an opportunity to show off, which this starry pair embrace, particularly Foy, who has the lion's share of the dialogue and displays the more nuanced emotional spectrum."

Commenting on her co-star's work, Matheou continued: "Smith is more than able to dazzle himself, but here, as in The Crown, he happily plays second fiddle, the perfect foil."

Lungs is the third Old Vic production announced to play New York this season. Jack Thorne's adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic, A Christmas Carol, starring Campbell Scott and also directed by Warchus, is currently running on Broadway, where it broke the house record at the Belasco Theatre last week, grossing $822,983. And Conor McPherson's Girl From the North Country, a Depression-set drama laced with Bob Dylan songs, also will move to Broadway in the spring, having first played New York in a 2018 engagement at the Public Theater.

Both Foy and Smith will be making their U.S. stage debuts in Lungs.

The production will mark the second hot ticket with marquee-name draws to play BAM in early 2020, following Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale in director Simon Stone's contemporary update of Medea, which runs Jan. 12-Feb. 23.