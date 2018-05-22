Claire Foy Says 'The Crown' Has Transformed Her: "I Don't Want to Play it Safe" | Drama Actress Roundtable

"I'm going to push myself to the absolute edge of my ability or what I think I can do," Foy told THR.

"I thought I knew the actor I was," Claire Foy told The Hollywood Reporter's Drama Actress Roundtable of taking her leading role as Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series The Crown, a performance for which she earned the best actress Golden Globe. "I did Wolf Hall, I was really proud of it. It was sort of like, you can die happy. I've done the role I've always wanted to do, this is an absolute dream, I'm done. If I never work again or never do anything that's that standard again, I'm fine." But of course, she did work again, this time in the biggest role of her career to date.

Foy could not believe the producers thought she was "that kind of actor" who would transform "beyond age and class," and credits motherhood with her ability to do so, saying because of her daughter, "I had so little attachment to who I had been, who I thought I was. It was a very odd experience where I didn't allow myself to set myself any limits or say I could or couldn't achieve anything."

Foy says that playing the reigning British monarch has changed her personal character as well. "I'm going to push myself to the absolute edge of my ability, or what I think I can do, and what I think I am able to do."

The first two seasons of The Crown are currently available on Netflix. The full Emmy Roundtables air every Sunday on SundanceTV beginning June 24 and on THR.com the following Monday. The full Drama Actress Roundtable starring Foy, Elisabeth Moss, Thandie Newton, Angela Bassett, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Sandra Oh airs July 15 on SundanceTV. Tune in to THR.com/roundtables for more roundtables featuring talent from the year’s top shows.