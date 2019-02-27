Claire Moncrief Joins ICM Partners as Director, Corporate Communications

In her new role, Moncrief will report to senior vp Brad Turell.

Claire Moncrief has joined ICM Partners as Director, Corporate Communications, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. She will report to senior vice president of corporate communications Brad Turell.

According to ICM, Moncrief will play a role in the agency's diversity and inclusion efforts, such as its 50/50By2020 pledge to reach gender parity among its leadership ranks. She will also work on publicity outreach and transactional communications across the agency's many departments.

Moncrief began her career in New York as a breaking news producer for CBS News and went on to work at CBS Interactive in San Francisco. Continuing her work at CBS in Los Angeles, Moncrief served on such shows as The Late Late Show with James Corden and Star Trek: Discovery, as well as the network's female empowerment initiative CBS Eye Speak.

Said Turell in a statement, "Claire's experience in all aspects of the media business — as a breaking news producer, digital media strategist, network and studio publicist on high profile series, as well as her work on female empowerment programs, give her a unique perspective and expertise which will allow us to utilize her in a number of areas where she will have significant impact."