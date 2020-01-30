Claire Scanlon, Thomas Jane Lead Lineup at Entertainment Finance Forum

The annual L.A. event will look at evolving models across film, television and streaming.

Filmmakers and entertainment industry executives will come together for discussions on changing financial structures as the media landscape evolves at the 12th annual Entertainment Finance Forum in February.

Claire Scanlon, who directed the Netflix rom-com Set It Up and episodes for shows such as GLOW and ABC's Fresh Off The Boat, will give a keynote speech about working across different platforms, from network television to the upcoming Mapleworth Murders on Quibi.

Actor and filmmaker Thomas Jane and producer Courtney Lauren Penn, the founders of the Renegade Entertainment production banner, will also give a keynote speech about monetizing content on streaming platforms.

The forum, presented by Winston Baker at LA's Skirball Cultural Center on Feb. 13, hosts a series of conversations on film financing models between film, television and streaming.

“This year’s speaking faculty will address viable business models, new revenue streams, sources for financing projects and enterprises, creative growth opportunities and market consolidation,” Katherine Winston and Amy Baker, founders of Winston Baker, said in a joint statement.

Key executives that will be at the forum to discuss the shifting landscapes will include Effie T. Brown, chief executive officer of Gamechanger Films; Darrell Cross, chief financial officer of MarVista Entertainment; Arianne Fraser, chief executive officer of Highland Film Group; Poppy Hanks, senior vice president of MACRO; Lyndsay Harding, chief financial officer of United Talent Agency; Louis Santor, chief operating officer of Village Roadshow Entertainment Group; Vince Totino, chief executive officer of Revolution Studios and Mark Lebowitz, chief financial officer of Bunim/Murray Productions.

Adam Goodman, founder of digital content studio Invisible Narratives and the former president of Paramount Pictures and DreamWorks, will also be speaking, as well as Marlin Prager, the COO and CFO of Open Drives, and the former chief financial officer of Legendary Pictures.