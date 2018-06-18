Clare Waight Keller to Dedicate Givenchy Couture Show to Hubert de Givenchy

It’s called “Caraman.”

Givenchy’s July 1 couture show will pay homage to its namesake Hubert de Givenchy.

Artistic Director Clare Waight Keller is dedicating her Fall-Winter 2018 Haute Couture runway presentation to the house’s founder in a collection called “Caraman.” Givenchy died in March 2018 at age 91.

The name, “Caraman,” references the 19th-century townhouse built for the Duke of Caraman at 3 Avenue George V. In 1959, Givenchy moved his couture house and ateliers to the location, where stars such as Audrey Hepburn came to be fitted. They remain in the same venue, known for its grand staircase and wrought iron banister.

Keller, who joined the house in 2017, wrote on Instagram at the time of Givenchy’s death: "Not only was he one of the most influential fashion figures of our time, whose legacy still influences modern day dressing, but he also was one of the chicest most charming men I have ever met. The definition of a true gentleman, that will stay with me forever."

The show comes after Givenchy and Keller designed the gown of the year—Meghan Markle’s minimalist-chic wedding dress.

Her take on Givenchy’s legacy will debut in Paris on July 1.