Clea DuVall, TriStar Team for Same-Sex Romantic Comedy 'Happiest Season'

DuVall wrote the script with Mary Holland and will direct.

TriStar Pictures has picked up Happiest Season, a same-sex romantic comedy from Clea DuVall and Mary Holland.

DuVall, the Veep actor-turned-director, will helm the project which will be produced by Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner of Temple Hill.

According to TriStar, Happiest Season tells “the story of a young woman whose plan to propose to her girlfriend while at her family’s annual holiday party is upended when she discovers her partner hasn’t yet come out to her conservative parents.”

The acquisition is noteworthy and even groundbreaking as modern studios rarely make movies which focus on same-sex couples as the lead. Brokeback Mountain, a drama, was released by Focus Features. Temple Hill is coming off of producing the coming out coming-of-age teen movie Love, Simon, made by Fox 2000.

TriStar side-stepped mentioning that angle in its announcement but TriStar president Hannah Minghella did call it a “refreshingly modern comedy about the complexity of navigating romantic relationships and family dynamics.”

DuVall was recently recognized as a rising filmmaker by The Alice Initiative, a newly created organization which highlights female directors who are primed for a studio directing gig. Duvall, who will recur on this season’s The Handmaid’s Tale, made her directorial debut with the relationship drama The Intervention.

Holland is a veteran of the Upright Citizen’s Brigade Theater and recently developed the comedy pilot Romancing the Globe for YouTube Red.

Minghella and Shary Shirazi will oversee the project for TriStar Pictures.

DuVall is repped by Gersh and Ginsburg Daniels. Holland is repped by ICM Partners, Primary Wave Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.