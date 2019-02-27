'Clifford the Big Red Dog' Movie Lands November 2020 Release Date

In a separate move, Paramount pulls 'Are You Afraid of the Dark?' from its release calendar.

Paramount’s untitled Clifford the Big Red Dog movie will prance into theaters on Nov. 13, 2020, the eve of the lucrative box-office Thanksgiving corridor.

Walt Becker (Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip) is directing the big-screen adaptation of Norman Birdwell's beloved children's book series about a 25-foot-tall red dog and his owner, a child named Emily Elizabeth. A popular animated Clifford series has been a fixture on PBS since 2000.

Rugrats, another Paramount family pic, will now open Jan. 29, 2021, instead of Nov. 13, 2020.

In a separate move, Paramount took Are You Afraid of the Dark? off its release calendar. The adaptation of the 1990s anthology series was to have opened Oct. 4, 2019 in advance of Halloween. No new date has been set.