Clio Entertainment Unveils 2019 Awards Jury

The honors, which recognize the best in entertainment marketing, will be handed out at a Nov. 21 ceremony.

Clio Entertainment has unveiled its 2019 jury for its upcoming awards, which will be handed out Nov. 21 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The awards, which honor "creativity in marketing the entertainment business," revealed the jury members who represent the worlds of film, home entertainment, television, gaming and live entertainment.

They include Amazon Studios' Mike Benson, WarnerMedia's Chris Spadaccini, Twitch's John Koller, Cirque du Solei's Kristina Heney, Warner Bros. Pictures' Massey Rafani and many more.

The jury will convene from Oct. 14-18 in Los Angeles to review and evaluate the international submissions that "pushed the envelope, established new precedent and introduced audiences to entertainment in new and innovative ways this cycle."

"There are few things that have as big of an impact on popular culture as the entertainment industry," Clio president Nicole Purcell said. "The members of this year's Clio Entertainment jury have influenced the way audiences learn about and experience the most visceral forms of entertainment and by determining this year's trophy winners, they'll be sending a message about what the future of the industry should look like."

Added Benson, head of marketing at Amazon Studios: "It's an exciting time for creative marketers in the entertainment industry. We're in an era that rewards taking risks and pushing boundaries, and as the Television Executive Jury chair, I'm thrilled to be leading the discussion around the most creative and original work of the year."

To see the members of each jury, click here. And for more details, deadlines and to submit work, click here.

Clio Entertainment, formerly the Clio Key Art Awards, were established in 1971 by The Hollywood Reporter. The awards program became a Clio property in 2015. The Hollywood Reporter continues to be a partner of the awards.

