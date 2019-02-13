Clive Davis' Grammy Party Class Photo: Dionne Warwick, Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa and More (Exclusive)

On the eve of music's big night, Sony Music's chief creative officer, for the 43rd year, brought together industry titans and top talent — including Brandi Carlile, Chloe x Halle, Florida Georgia Line, Ellie Goulding, H.E.R., Jimmy Jam, Bebe Rexha, Rob Thomas, Diane Warren and more — at the Beverly Hilton.

"I'm a beneficiary of a lifetime of memories that can never be duplicated," said host Clive Davis from the Beverly Hilton stage at the Recording Academy's Pre-Grammy Gala, before pointing out famous friends with his notorious roll call.

Singling out Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Barbra Streisand, who both received standing ovations, Apple's Tim Cook and Eddy Cue, David Hockney and Joni Mitchell, Davis reminded the room why his fete has been the hottest ticket in town for 40 years.

Nominated for three Grammys, Travis Scott kicked off the performances as girlfriend Kylie Jenner looked on. Other acts included Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha, H.E.R., Keala Settle and Brandi Carlile. But perhaps the most enthusiastic reaction greeted the surprise appearance by The Time, who paid tribute to event honoree Clarence Avant, with "Jungle Love."

Quincy Jones presented to his longtime friend: "You always told me the truth in every aspect of my life — even when I didn't want to hear it. We all know in this industry how rare that is."

The evening finished close to midnight with a tribute to Davis' late friend, Aretha Franklin.

Click the image below to see a larger version.

1 Jimmy Jam 2 Morris Day 3 Rob Thomas 4 H.E.R. 5 Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard 6 Bebe Rexha 7 Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley 8 Ellie Goulding 9 Keala Settle 10 Lana Del Rey 11 Dua Lipa 12 Chloe x Halle’s Halle Bailey 13 Diane Warren 14 Jazmine Sullivan 15 Dionne Warwick 16 Clive Davis 17 Brandi Carlile 18 Chloe x Halle’s Chloe Bailey 19 LL Cool J

This story first appeared in the Feb. 13 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.