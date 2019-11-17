Hong Kong's Clockenflap Music Festival Canceled Amid Escalating Violence

The three-day event was set to feature headliners Mumford & Sons, Halsey and Lil Pump.

A 14-year-old festival expected to draw 60,000 fans to Hong Kong has been canceled by organizers overwhelmed by increasing tensions between pro-Democracy protestors and the Chinese police forces who have launched a brutal crackdown in the Chinese territory.

Clockenflap festival organizers announced the cancellation of the island's most high-profile music event, which was set to feature headliners Mumford & Sons, Halsey and Lil Pump for the Nov. 22-24 event, on its website Friday (Nov. 15).

“Due to the escalation in the crisis this week, and the uncertainty this creates for the coming weeks, Clockenflap 2019 will be cancelled," organizers wrote in a post on the event's website. "We still believe in bringing people together in positive ways, and will continue to unite people through the power of music and arts.”

Ticket buyers will be issued refunds for the event.

Clockenflap was launched 2008 by British promoters Jay Forster, Mike Hill and Justin Sweeting.

Hong Kong has also seen cancellations of a number of major film and TV trade shows, as well as concerts by K-pop star Kang Daniel and Scottish band Chvrches. In August, American singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin canceled an upcoming concert late Monday.

Hong Kong protesters are demanding reform in the former British colony, including the repeal of a controversial extradition law. Violent clashes between police and protestors in Hong Kong have escalated in recent weeks and so far resulted in two deaths, while grounding the city's transportation system and airports to halt.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.