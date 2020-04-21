'Club MTV' to Return With COVID-19 Benefit Show

The network is set to air a special to support the Save the Music Foundation, bringing music programs to students in underserved communities impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

MTV on Tuesday announced that its iconic Club MTV franchise from the late 1980s and early '90s is returning for a live one-night musical event on April 25, featuring renowned DJ Derrick "D-Nice" Jones. The special is titled Club MTV Presents #DanceTogether with D-Nice.

D-Nice is evolving his popular Club Quarantine movement for television and will unite fans, social media influencers and a string of stars for the upcoming special that will support the Save the Music Foundation, bringing music programs to students in underserved communities impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In an interactive party, the DJ plans to moderate conversations with A-listers and oversee dance challenges with viral social media performers. Viewers can join the conversation from the comfort of their homes by commenting and posting online with the hashtag #DanceTogether.

Throughout its five-year run from 1987 until 1992, Club MTV welcomed a host of notable names and performers, including Paula Abdul, The Ramones, Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Harry, MC Hammer, Vanessa Williams and Vanilla Ice, among others.

Club MTV Presents #DanceTogether with D-Nice is set to air April 25 at 10 p.m. ET and will simulcast across MTV, VH1 and MTV2.