'Clueless, The Musical' Set for Off-Broadway Premiere

The New Group has announced its lineup for the 2018-19 season, which includes a musical version of the beloved '90s film Clueless and Edie Falco's return to the stage in Sharr White's The True. The off-Broadway company's roster also features new work from actor turned playwright Jesse Eisenberg.

Clueless, The Musical will debut in November. The production is based on the 1995 film written and directed by Amy Heckerling. Heckerling is also helming its stage adaptation, which, of course, tells the story of Cher Horowitz (originated onscreen by Alicia Silverstone) and her overly optimistic attempt at playing Cupid for her friends.

The musical will be directed by Kelly Devine and choreographed by Kristin Hanggi. The score will be comprised of adapted versions of '90s pop hits with lyrics by Heckerling. Casting has yet to be announced.

The New Group, known to attract marquee names, is also welcoming Falco back to the stage. The True marks the actress' first play since 2013's off-Broadway production of The Madrid. In The True, directed by Scott Elliott, Falco will play a Democratic political operative who struggles to defend her candidate, played by Michael McKean, during a tense primary challenge in 1970s Albany, NY. The show will kick off the company's season in September.

For its third production, Daddy — which begins in February 2019 — The New Group is partnering with Vineyard Theater. The show, starring Alan Cumming, tells the story of a wealthy man who pursues a young black artist named Franklin. Though their relationship starts out as sexual attraction, they quickly develop a meaningful bond. However, their romance is rocked when Franklin's Christian mother catches wind of it.

Eisenberg, who last wrote 2015's off-Broadway play The Spoils, rounds out The New Group's season with his latest effort, Yea, Sister!, about a suburban mom who has trouble juggling her responsiblities as a parent and her starring role in a local production of South Pacific. The Social Network star's show will debut in April 2019.

All shows will take place at New York's Pershing Square Signature Center. For more information, click here.