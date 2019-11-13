CMA Awards: Jennifer Nettles Wears "Equal Play" Power Suit on Red Carpet

"Play Our F----n Records Please & Thank You," the hot-pink train of the Sugarland singer's "white power suit" read while walking the red carpet.

Jennifer Nettles didn't come to play on the red carpet of the 2019 CMA Awards on Wednesday night — but she did come to be played on the radio.

"Play Our F----n Records Please & Thank You," the hot-pink train of her white power suit read while walking the red carpet. On one of the biggest nights of country music, half of Sugarland couldn't let one of the genre's biggest issues -- gender inequality in radio play -- get swept under the rug.

Nettles wore the suit loud and proud on the red carpet, as the exterior of her outfit's train featured a drawing of a woman with the female gender symbol. On top of the train read "EQUAL PAY" to further emphasize the problem that women in general face every day on the job.

The Country Music Association is handing out its 53rd annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night.

Carrie Underwood will host the show, along with "special guest hosts" Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. Underwood is also up for multiple awards, including the top prize of entertainer of the year, along with album of the year and female vocalist of the year.

