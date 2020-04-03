CMT Music Awards Pushed to October Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

While the CMA Fest is canceled, the CMT Music Awards are being rescheduled for this fall.

The CMT Music Awards will be pushed from June 3 to Oct. 14 because of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the network announced Friday.

"Our top priority this last month has been rebuilding our hometown of Nashville following the tornado and ensuring the safety of our fans, employees, artists and partners during the COVID-19 crisis," reads CMT's statement. "As we look forward to celebrating country music’s biggest stars together with our community and viewers, we will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC and local public health officials."

Earlier this month, CMT's senior vp of music strategy Leslie Fram said that while she was still having daily calls discussing the fan-voted country music awards show as if it was moving forward the situation was "fluid" and the company was closely monitoring the situation.

On Tuesday, the 2020 CMA Fest was canceled. The four-day live music event in Nashville hosted by the Country Music Association was set to begin the day after the CMT Awards. Fans can either request a refund or use their tickets for the 2021 event.