CNN Airs Uncensored F-Word Interview With Newsroom Shooting Survivors

'AC360' host Anderson Cooper warned viewers that the interview with Capital Gazette staff writers Phil Davis and Selene San Felice was "emotional" and contained "strong language."

CNN aired a powerful, uncensored interview with survivors of the Capital Gazette shooting that contained the f-word on Thursday night.

AC360 host Anderson Cooper warned viewers that the interview with Capital Gazette staff writers Phil Davis and Selene San Felice was "emotional" and contained "strong language."

The f-word came at the end of a 15-minute interview when San Felice responded to President Donald Trump's tweet offering "thoughts and prayers." "Thanks for your prayers, but I couldn't give a fuck about them if there's nothing else," said San Felice.

A gunman, identified as Jarrod W. Ramos, opened fire at the Capital Gazette office in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday, killing five people and gravely wounding a number of others before being taken into custody in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.