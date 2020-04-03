CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Diagnosed With Coronavirus

"I am OKAY," she wrote on Instagram. "It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon."

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin became the second network anchor to test positive for the novel coronavirus, revealing her diagnosis in an Instagram post on Friday afternoon.

"I've tested positive for the coronavirus," she wrote. "I am OKAY. It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever."

Her colleague, primetime anchor Chris Cuomo, has also been recovering from the virus.

"I've been social distancing," Baldwin wrote. "Doing ALL the things we're being told to do. Still — it got me. I'm healthy. ... No underlying conditions."

She continued: "Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones. I look forward to being back on [television] and seeing you real soon. And shout out to the doctors and the nurses who are doing the real work right now."

Alisyn Camerota, a morning news anchor for CNN, wrote in response: "This was NOT part of the plan, Brooke. I thought we’d agreed to all stay healthy, weather this storm and go out for a huge cocktail at our earliest convenience. I am thinking of you, girl, and sending love and strength."

Cuomo announced his diagnosis on Tuesday and has been sharing updates on his condition with viewers and with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who beamed in the anchor during his Thursday briefing on the virus.

Cuomo said on Thursday that he has lost 13 pounds in 3 days from the virus.

"My fever has gone up a couple of degrees in like the last 30 minutes," he said. "Nights are tough, and I've learned something that I didn't know before: It is responsible journalism to say that 80 percent of people who get this, statistically, wind up OK, meaning they don't get a hospital, they get through it. It is not humanly responsible, though, from an ethical perspective."