CNN's Victor Blackwell Tears Up While Reporting on Trump's "Infested" District Tweets

CNN's Victor Blackwell teared up while reporting on President Trump's use of the word "infested" to describe Rep. Elijah Cummings' Maryland district, where the anchor and correspondent is from, on Saturday.

"The president says about Congressman Cummings' district," Blackwell said on New Day Weekend on Saturday as his eyes turned glassy and he bit his lip, "that 'no human' would want to live there. You know who did, Mr. President? I did. From the day I was brought home to the hospital to the day I left for college. And a lot of people I care about still do."

Blackwell continued, "There are challenges, no doubt. But people are proud of their community. I don't want to sound self-righteous, but people get up and go to work there, they care for their families there, they love their children who pledge allegiance to the flag just like people who live in districts of Congress who support you, sir. They are Americans, too."

Twitter users supported Blackwell's segment on Saturday, with California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeting, "Watch this entire clip. To the end. Words matter."

"Watch and listen to this entire video—all 2 minutes and 40 seconds of it. Thank you for your powerful words, @VictorBlackwell," Senator Tim Ryan added. Former senior adviser to President Obama Valerie Jarrett, MSNBC correspondent Garrett Haake and NBC News legal analyst Glenn Kirschner were among others who tweeted in support of Blackwell on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Trump, in his latest attack against a Democratic Congressman, tweeted a complaint that Maryland Democrat Cummings had "been a brutal bully" to the Border Patrol. He added, "As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place." In another tweet, he wrote, "Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately!"

In his segment on the tweets, Blackwell pointed out that Trump uses the "infested" adjective when he's attack Congresspeople of color, including U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. John Lewis. "Donald Trump has tweeted more than 43,000 times. He's insulted thousands of people, many types of people. But when he tweets about 'infestation,' it's about brown and black people," he said.

