CNN Awarded a Second Democratic Primary Debate

The network will co-host the October event with The New York Times.

Two of President Trump's biggest media targets will be partnering to host the next Democratic primary debate.

CNN, which hosted the second debate of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, will co-host the fourth debate of the cycle next month. The network will co-host the event, scheduled for Oct. 15 and Oct. 16 (if needed), in partnership with The New York Times.

From CNN, anchors Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett will serve as moderators. From the Times, Marc Lacey will moderate. "Format will be announced at a future date," the Democratic National Committee stated on Friday.

The first Democratic primary debates this cycle were hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo on June 26 and 27 in Miami. CNN held the second round of two-night debates on July 30 and 31 in Detroit.

The third forum, a single-night event hosted by ABC News, was held in Houston on Thursday and drew the largest preliminary ratings of any of the forums so far.

The DNC also revealed the threshold for candidates to make the Oct. 15 and 16 debates. "Candidates must receive 2% or more support in at least four polls (which may be national polls, or polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and/or Nevada)," the DNC stated.

Candidates also must exceed 130,000 unique donors, the DNC said, along with totaling "400 unique donors per state in at least 20 U.S. states."