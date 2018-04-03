CNN Criticized for "Sexist" Coverage of YouTube Shooting

After it was reported that the suspect who opened fire at YouTube headquarters was a woman, the network's coverage turned to speculation of "love triangles" and possible relationships.

Several viewers and Twitter users took issue with CNN's on-air coverage of the active shooter situation at YouTube headquarters on Tuesday.

Midday Tuesday, a shooter opened fire at the San Bruno headquarters, according to Police Chief Ed Barberini. Hundreds of employees evacuated the building and several victims were taken to area hospitals. The suspect died of a gunshot wound.

After local authorities confirmed the suspect was a woman, CNN's screen read "Female Suspect Dead" and on-air personalities speculated as to reasons for the incident.

One personality, CNN's crime and justice reporter Shimon Prokupecz, speculated on The Situation Room that the motivation for the shooting was "perhaps a love triangle." Ongoing conversations centered on the possibility of the shooter reacting to a relationship-gone-bad.

The coverage was immediately called out as odd on Twitter, with many pointing out Porkupecz's "love triangle" remark in particular. CNN has not responded to The Hollywood Reporter's request for comment.

See a few of the reactions below.

Love the @cnnbrk reporter's conjecture, once he found out the #youtube shooter was female, that the shooting was due to a #lovetriangle. Yes, and she was probably having her period too. — SaundersFlynn (@saundersflynn) April 3, 2018

Way to speculate without any basis whatsoever that the shooting was a result of a love triangle because the shooter was a woman. Fine reporting @cnn — Allison Jagger (@ALLisONELV) April 3, 2018

CNN tees up a theory out of nowhere that the shooting must be a love triangle because the shooter was a woman. <facepalm> turning on Cartoon Network — geokaren (@geokaren) April 3, 2018

I'm not sure why but hearing someone on @CNN say a female shooter might have to do with a "love triangle" really pisses me off. Cuz she can't just be batshit like other fucking shooters? — Julie Howell (@Juliebuggs21) April 3, 2018

@CNN Why did the analyst jump to the #lovetriangle motive? Because shooter was woman? Seems like a sexist jump. Never heard of that motive for other mass shootings. — Tampa Is Hot (@Tampaishot) April 3, 2018

Lol @CNN for instantly speculating that the female shooter was a crazy women who was in a love triangle. — Maklane (@maklanedewever) April 3, 2018

Hey @CNN? Can you stop speculating about the motivation of the @YouTube shooter? (just bc it’s believed to be a woman doesn’t mean it was a love triangle, oh my LORD) — becca (@bbblybee) April 3, 2018

Of course since the YouTube shooter is a woman, terms like "crime of passion" & "love triangle" are already being used. Stop spinning webs — Colleen Nika (@colleennika) April 3, 2018

Shooter at YouTube is a woman and CNN is immediately jumping to a “love triangle” situation- is that because the shooter was a woman? I’m not a feminist or anything but this bothers me - smacks of gender profiling — Joan Sinden (@dogkisser) April 3, 2018

CNN now throwing out the possibility of a "love triangle" pic.twitter.com/rbl516uhtb — Hilary Sargent (@lilsarg) April 3, 2018