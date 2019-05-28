CNN Cutting 13 Jobs in London in Consolidation

"Some jobs will shift to Atlanta, but overall headcount will be unchanged," a spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

A spokesman for CNN International on Tuesday confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the company is cutting 13 positions in its London office as part of a broader consolidation, though those impacted will be reassigned.

"In the coming months, CNN International will be consolidating key parts of its production model centrally in Atlanta, in much the same way as we currently do with large parts of our programming for CNN US," the spokesperson said. "This means that some jobs will shift to Atlanta, but overall headcount will be unchanged."

The Guardian reported earlier Tuesday that CNN president Jeff Zucker delivered the news at a "surprise town hall" event. "Viewers of CNN International will see less material produced in London, with estimates of the total amount to be cut ranging from 90 minutes to four hours a day," replaced with "more simulcasts of the main U.S. CNN network," according to the report.

Earlier this month, CNN said goodbye to more than 100 employees who accepted a buyout offer, which was voluntary but spurred concerns of a broader, involuntary restructuring.

The company also "made a small restructure" that affected six to seven employees within CNN’s Health Unit.

The changes follow AT&T's acquisition of CNN parent company Time Warner, forming the WarnerMedia unit, with Zucker named head of news and sports earlier this month.