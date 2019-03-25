CNN Drops Mark Geragos as Contributor After Being Reported as Michael Avenatti's Co-Conspirator

"Mark Geragos is no longer a CNN contributor," a network spokesperson said Monday.

CNN has parted ways with legal commentator Mark J. Geragos after multiple outlets reported Monday that he is the "unnamed co-conspirator" in a criminal complaint filed in New York against the lawyer Michael Avenatti.

"Mark Geragos is no longer a CNN contributor," a spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday afternoon.

According to The Wall Street Journal, citing the complaint, "Mr. Avenatti and Mr. Geragos, the alleged co-conspirator, met with lawyers for Nike in New York on March 19 and threatened to release damaging information unless the company agreed to pay the two lawyers millions of dollars and another $1.5 million to the client Avenatti claimed to represent."

But, as CNN's story noted, "Geragos has not been charged with a crime."

The CNN spokesperson did not respond when asked how long Geragos has been employed as a paid contributor.

Geragos is a trial lawyer who has long commented on legal matters across the major television networks. On the website for his firm, Geragos & Geragos, he writes: "People have this idea that I only play a lawyer on TV, but I'm in court every day. Most of the time there are no cameras. The only audience I need is the jury."

The network also cut ties last week with economist Stephen Moore after President Donald Trump said on Friday that he is appointing the CNN contributor to the Federal Reserve board.

"Stephen Moore is no longer a CNN contributor," the spokesperson said after the pick was announced.