CNN Holding Town Hall With James Comey

Anderson Cooper will host the April 25 event.

Fresh off the success of a Feb. 21 town hall on gun control, CNN announced plans Wednesday morning for an April 25 town hall event with former FBI director James Comey. Anchor Anderson Cooper will moderate the event, which will air at 8 p.m. ET.

The live, hourlong event will be hosted at William and Mary University in Virginia.

"Cooper will moderate a conversation between Comey and a live audience as they discuss his FBI career, his public firing and the high profile cases he oversaw including the bureau’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation and potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia," the network said in an announcement.

The event is part of the rollout for Comey's highly anticipated book, A Higher Loyalty, which comes out April 17. Two days later, Comey is set to be interviewed by CNN's Jake Tapper. Comey's first interview will go to ABC's George Stephanopoulos, airing April 15.

Town halls are a regular part of CNN's programming. "We’ve been doing town halls now for three or four years on every topic imaginable," CNN president Jeff Zucker told The Hollywood Reporter last month in response to criticism of the network's gun control event. "And people think this was the first time we did it. This is actually part of what our brand has been the last three or four years."