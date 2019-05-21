CNN Loses Another Conservative Contributor to Trump Administration

Former Virginia attorney general Ken Cuccinelli, a CNN pro-Trump commentator, is said to be joining the administration to focus on immigration policy.

President Donald Trump continues to pick talent from CNN's ranks for open roles in his administration.

On Tuesday, a network spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter former Virginia politician Ken Cuccinelli is no longer a CNN contributor after The New York Times reported that he will join the White House "to coordinate the administration’s immigration policies."

His appointment has not yet been announced, though it "could come as soon as this week," according to the report.

Cuccinelli is among the ranks of CNN's pro-Trump contributors, a group that has been thinned in recent months, partially because of their appeal to the president.

In March, Trump nominated economist Stephen Moore to serve on the Federal Reserve Board, a nomination that Moore withdrew amid criticism of past remarks. “Stephen Moore will not be returning as a contributor,” a CNN spokesperson said in early May.

The Trump administration also hired Matt Whitaker, who joined the Justice Department in 2017 after spending a few months as a CNN contributor.

Separately, the network chose not to renew the contracts of pro-Trump contributors Andre Bauer and Jack Kingston, both Republicans, earlier this year.

The administration has also recruited from Fox News, most recently replacing former host Heather Nauert with former contributor Morgan Ortagus as spokesperson for the State Department.