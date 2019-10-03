CNN Refuses to Run Trump Campaign's Biden Ad

"In addition to disparaging CNN and its journalists, the ad makes assertions that have been proven demonstrably false by various news outlets, including CNN," the network said.

CNN won't run a 30-second advertisement purchased by Donald Trump's re-election campaign after the network decided it does not meet their standards.

The advertisement, which was tweeted by the president last week, relates to Joe Biden's conduct toward Ukraine while he served as vice president. In it, a narrator derisively refers to CNN personalities Don Lemon, Chris Cuomo and Jim Acosta as "media lapdogs."

“CNN is rejecting the ad, as it does not meet our advertising standards,” a network spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. “Specifically, in addition to disparaging CNN and its journalists, the ad makes assertions that have been proven demonstrably false by various news outlets, including CNN."

THR has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

The network also rejected a Trump campaign ad in August 2017 called "Let President Trump Do His Job," which featured a broadside against the media and specifically called out Lemon and anchor Anderson Cooper.

"CNN would accept the ad if the images of reporters and anchors are removed," a network spokesperson said at the time. "Anchors and reporters don’t have 'enemies,' as the ad states, but they do hold those in power accountable across the political spectrum and aggressively challenge false and misleading statements and investigate wrong-doing."

The Trump campaign accused CNN of "censoring" their message.

The network's latest rejection was first reported by The Daily Beast.