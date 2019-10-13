CNN Condemns Pro-Trump Video Depicting Violence Against The Media

"The images depicted are vile and horrific," the network said of the extremely graphic video, which was shown at a conference in Florida.

On Sunday night, CNN condemned a video that was shown at a pro-Trump political conference last week and depicted the president of the United States attacking members of the media.

As reported by The New York Times, the short, user-generated video was shown at an American Priority conference held at Trump National Doral Miami. The organizer of the conference said "this matter is under review."

In the video, the president is shown shooting and stabbing members of the media in a church, including an individual with a CNN logo superimposed over their face to represent the organization.

"Sadly, this is not the first time that supporters of the president have promoted violence against the media in a video they apparently find entertaining — but it is by far and away the worst," the network said in a statement. "The images depicted are vile and horrific."

CNN continued: "The president and his family, the White House, and the Trump campaign need to denounce it immediately in the strongest possible terms. Anything less equates to a tacit endorsement of violence and should not be tolerated by anyone."

Jonathan Karl, president of the White House Correspondents' Association, also issued a statement, saying he was "horrified" over the video.

"We have previously told the president his rhetoric could incite violence," Karl continued. "Now we call on him and everybody associated with this conference to denounce this video and affirm that violence has no place in our society."

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, now a Fox News contributor, appeared at the conference but told the Times, "I wasn’t aware of any video, nor do I support violence of any kind against anyone.”

The video is a far more violent and graphic version of the video that Trump tweeted in July 2017, which showed him body-slamming a person that represented CNN.