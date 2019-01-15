John Kasich and Claire McCaskill Sign On As Cable News Contributors

Kasich, the former Ohio governor, is joining CNN, while the former U.S. senator is joining MSNBC and NBC News.

CNN has signed one of the biggest free agents on the political market, inking now-former Ohio governor John Kasich as a contributor and analyst, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Tuesday morning.

MSNBC and NBC News also announced a star hire of their own, bringing on ousted U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill as a political analyst.

Kasich, who could challenge President Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2020, signed on as a UTA client Monday and was expected to land quickly with a television network. (Axios first reported CNN's decision.)

CNN did not put out an announcement about the hiring but a spokesperson said Kasich would be joining the network.

Kasich is not new to cable news, having spent several years as the host of Heartland With John Kasich on Fox News in the early aughts. CNBC reported that Kasich "ruled out" re-joining Fox News, but a Fox News Channel spokesperson did not return a THR request for comment on the network's interest in him.

"I'm excited to work with UTA to keep my voice active across the world and share my experiences and observations to help improve the lives of others," Kasich said upon joining UTA.

McCaskill's hiring was announced on Tuesday's Morning Joe. "We are so excited to have you on board," co-host Mika Brzezinski told her. "You have come to the other side." McCaskill responded, "I have come to the other side. I've always said in my offices, 'We can be smart and have a great work ethic and do good work, but if we have fun, we'll do great work.' So, hopefully, that's what this will be about."

Last week, CNN hired two former House representatives, Republican Mia Love and Democrat Luis Gutierrez, as on-air contributors.

Another in-demand ex-politician, former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, met recently with CBS News and is in talks for a role at the network, though no decision has yet been announced.