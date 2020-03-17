CNN Staffer in New York Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Employees were notified of the positive test result on Tuesday. Staffers at CBS News, ABC News and NBC News have also been infected.

A New York-based CNN employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the network confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday afternoon.

New York-based staffers for the cable news network were notified of the test result in an email on Tuesday. According to the memo, the staffer is "in very good health."

CNN employees who have been in close contact with the staffer have been contacted and asked to self-quarantine for two weeks, as is standard.

On Monday, ABC News announced that a Los Angeles-based employee has tested positive, and NBC News said on air on that an employee who works on the third hour of the Today franchise has been infected, as well.

Six CBS News employees have already tested positive, as have employees for The New York Times, Vox Media and Conde Nast.

Still, television news networks have continued broadcasting, though on-air personalities are practicing "social distancing" and guests are increasingly being piped in via remote feeds to limit in-person contact.

On March 2, WarnerMedia news and sports chairman Jeff Zucker announced a slate of new travel restrictions for employees and said that "internal meetings "should be conducted via phone or videoconference." He added, "Meetings and gatherings that can be put on hold for the time being or canceled altogether, should be."