CNN's Brian Stelter Plans Book About Fox News and Trump

The 'Reliable Sources' anchor will pen an untitled book looking at the network's relationship with the president, set to publish in 2020.

Brian Stelter is turning his longform attention from morning television to Rupert Murdoch's cable news empire.

CNN's chief media correspondent will pen an untitled book looking at Fox News, set to publish in 2020, said book publisher Simon and Schuster imprint One Signal on Friday.

According to the publisher, Stelter's book will cover the "biggest story in American politics right now: the relationship between Fox News and President Trump" and "will offer a behind-the-scenes look at how a TV network and a White House have merged in unprecedented fashion."

"You can’t understand America right now without understanding the role of Fox News, and no one is better positioned to tell that story than Brian Stelter," said Julia Cheiffetz, publisher of One Signal, an imprint of Simon & Schuster’s Atria Publishing Group, in a statement.

Stelter, who joined CNN in November 2013 from The New York Times, regularly weighs in on Fox News' media coverage from his perch as host of the weekly Reliable Sources show. Stelter has reported on the cable news network for more than a decade going back to his time as the editor of the TVNewser blog.

He's also regularly targeted by Fox News' personalities like Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, who've lashed out over his coverage of their controversies.

The CNN anchor's last book, Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, which was published in April 2013, focused on the war between ABC's Good Morning America and NBC's Today show for ratings supremacy.

Top of the Morning was used as background for Apple's forthcoming Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon series titled The Morning Show, which will be part of the tech giant's TV streaming service.

The Murdochs and Fox News have perennially been a popular topic for journalism-based books. One of the recent high-profile tomes covering Fox News and its former chief Roger Ailes — 2014's The Loudest Voice in the Room, by Gabriel Sherman — became the basis for Showtime's limited series of the same name, which premieres June 30.