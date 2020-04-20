CNN's Brooke Baldwin Details "Scary, Relentless" COVID-19 Experience

The news anchor wrote an emotional essay about her battle with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, describing her symptoms.

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin opened up about her experience with COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, in an emotional essay published by CNN over the weekend. In her piece, the news personality wrote about the emotional distress that has accompanied her symptoms.

"It took a full two-week beating on my body. I went to some very dark places, especially at night," wrote Baldwin, who revealed her diagnosis April 3.

Baldwin went on to say that although she is typically able to maintain a positive attitude, doing so while battling COVID-19 has proved to be difficult. "As each day came to a close, I would often cry, unable to stave off the sense of dread and isolation I felt about what was to come," she continued.

Baldwin said that she experienced body aches, a loss of taste and smell, fevers and chills that would die down but then return "with a vengeance."

"Looking back, my sense of time feels warped and inexact," added Baldwin, who said she would oftentimes sleep 10 to 12 hours a night and then wake up soaking in sweat. "Some days crawled by tortuously slowly, while others disappeared unaccounted for in my memory, lost in the wash of emotion, sleep, and illness."

She added, "I never knew when it would end. It was relentless, scary, and lonely."

Though she once kept herself in a room separate from her husband, James Fletcher, at their home in New York, the couple eventually resumed contact as self-isolation proved to be nearly as painful as the physical symptoms of COVID-19.

"He hated to see me suffer and he couldn’t not take care of me. He began to hold me in those darker moments and let me cry, whispering: 'Everything’s going to be all right,'" recounted Baldwin, who noted that her husband has yet to get sick.

Now, feeling better, Baldwin said that she is grateful for all the messages of support she received from relatives, friends, exes, viewers — and even her dentist — while she was recovering.

"It was overwhelming in a way I have never felt in my life," she wrote of the human connection. "And it showed me how ― even when the world stops and takes a collective breath ― we’re all capable of showing up for one another. And for that, I will forever be grateful."

Baldwin is among a growing list of notable names who have tested positive for COVID-19, which includes fellow CNN star Chris Cuomo, Andy Cohen, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba, among others. As of Monday, there were more than 770,000 cases of the coronavirus confirmed in the U.S., with over 41,000 of those resulting in deaths.

Read Baldwin's entire essay for CNN here.