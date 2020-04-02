Chris Cuomo Says He Chipped a Tooth, Experienced Hallucinations Due to Coronavirus

"It was like somebody was beating me like a piñata," the CNN host explained of his symptoms.

Chris Cuomo updated viewers about his COVID-19 symptoms during Wednesday's episode of Cuomo Prime Time.

The CNN host said that he dealt with insomnia the night before. "I was up all night," he said. "This virus came at me. I’ve never seen anything like it."

Cuomo added that he had a fever of around 103 degrees "that wouldn't quit."

"It was like somebody was beating me like a piñata," he continued. "And I was shivering so much … I chipped my tooth."

Cuomo also experienced hallucinations. "My dad was talking to me," he said. His late father, former New York governor and Democratic Party figure Mario Cuomo, died in Jan. 2015. "I was seeing people from college, people I haven’t seen in forever. It was freaky what I lived through last night, and it may happen again tonight."

.@ChrisCuomo: "Care enough to not just to stay home but to stay on our leaders to make sure that they are doing everything they can to limit this."



"How do you want to be remembered during this time?" pic.twitter.com/zKnIndUGwn — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 2, 2020

Chris Cuomo announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. "I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath," he shared on his social media accounts.

"I am quarantined in my basement," the host added. "I will do my shows from here. We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!"

The CNN host has devoted much of his airtime to covering the novel coronavirus pandemic over the past month as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases have grown in the United States.

Cuomo also discussed his symptoms during Tuesday's episode. "I feel fine. I am able to do the show. You do not want this," he said about his symptoms, which included aches and fevers.

At the time, Cuomo revealed that he wasn't sure how the virus would affect his role as a host. "I'm hopefully going to be able to keep doing this show, but I don't know," he said. "I don't know the path forward. The best medicine is to not get it. Prevention."