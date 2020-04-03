Chris Cuomo Says He Lost 13 Pounds in 3 Days Because of COVID-19

After testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the CNN anchor continues to share updates about his health from his home.

Chris Cuomo continues to share more updates about his health after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. During the CNN anchor's Thursday broadcast of Cuomo Prime Time, he detailed some of the new symptoms he's experiencing from COVID-19.

"I'm doing well. The beast comes at night," he told Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta ahead of CNN's coronavirus town hall. "As we know, the healtcare workers have taken to call the virus 'the beast.' I understand why."

Continued Cuomo, "My fever has gone up a couple of degrees in like the last 30 minutes. Nights are tough, and I've learned something that I didn't know before: It is responsible journalism to say that 80 percent of people who get this, statistically, wind up OK, meaning they don't get a hospital, they get through it. It is not humanly responsible, though, from an ethical perspective."

The news personality said that his experience hasn’t been easy. "Now that I am one of the anointed and these people reach out to me — you suffer when you have this at home," he said. "Unless you are ridiculously lucky, statistically, and maybe karmically as well."

Cuomo went on to say that he has lost 13 pounds in three days because of the virus. "I'm just sweating it out and it's the sickness," he said, adding that chicken soup has helped him feel better, while reading false news on the internet has done the exact opposite. "Fake pills, fake tonics ... I think we have to be very careful about people preying on desperation."

Earlier this week, Cuomo — who revealed his coronavirus diagnosis on Tuesday — said that other symptoms included shivering so violent that it caused him to chip a tooth, along with hallucinations.

"It was like somebody was beating me like a piñata. And I was shivering so much … I chipped my tooth," he said, adding, "My dad [the late New York Gov. Mario Cuomo] was talking to me. I was seeing people from college, people I haven't seen in forever. It was freaky what I lived through last night, and it may happen again tonight."

Cuomo joins a growing list of notable names who have tested positive for the coronavirus, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba, among others. To date, the U.S. has seen more than 257,000 cases with at least 6,574 resulting in deaths, as the pandemic continues to spread across the globe.