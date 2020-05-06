CNN's Jeff Zucker: "We're Seeing Our Highest Consumption in Our History"

Zucker talked about the network's novel coronavirus coverage in a video for advertisers.

CNN president Jeff Zucker, in a video that's part of WarnerMedia's digital advertiser presentation (in lieu of a formal upfront), talked about the success of the network's novel coronavirus coverage.

Clad in casual attire, Zucker said that "there's never been a more important time for CNN. The world is relying on CNN for the truth and the facts. And we take this responsibility incredibly seriously."

Talking up the network's engagement, Zucker said: "We see that the world is coming to CNN across all of our platforms — television and digital — for the latest breaking news, the facts, and in-depth analysis and reporting. In fact, we're seeing our highest consumption in our 40-year history."

Last month, the network attracted its largest number of total-day viewers in the 25-to-54 key advertiser demo in 15 years and beat both Fox News Channel and MSNBC in dayside viewers in the demo. The network's digital properties have also been seeing record online traffic.

Zucker said that CNN has "the most trusted journalists and medical professionals," mentioning anchors Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper, Wolf Blitzer and chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Gupta, who spoke after Zucker in the video, said that "in some ways, this feels like one the most important stories I think I've ever covered."

Zucker and Gupta both spoke about the network's coronavirus news coverage at an in-person "CNN Experience" event for advertisers on March 5 at the network's Manhattan headquarters.

WarnerMedia, along with Disney, announced on Wednesday that they are skipping formal advertiser presentations and will instead speak with them directly.

Closing out the digital video for advertisers, Zucker said that "advertiser support has never been more important." He added, "You, our partners, our clients, are playing a huge role in making sure that America is informed with the facts. Indeed, there are plenty of challenges we continue to face in this time, but we do see opportunities for the future as well, as I'm sure you do in your own business."

Zucker said that covering the coronavirus will have long-lasting impacts on the network. "We've run a global news organization primarily from home, and that will change how CNN operates in the future and covers the news in the future. We appreciate all of your support, and we look forward to getting through this together."