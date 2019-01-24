CNN's Jim Acosta Lands Deal for Book About White House

The book, 'The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America,' is being published by HarperCollins on June 11.

He probably won't get one of the president's endorsement tweets, but CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta is writing a book for the HarperCollins Publishers imprint Harper about his experience reporting on Donald Trump's administration.

The book is called The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America and will hit shelves June 11.

While a veteran of the White House press corps, Acosta has become a national figure during his time covering Trump, for both good and bad. He famously had his White House access pass revoked by the administration, which was forced to relent after a court decision.

"This sobering, bewildering, and sometimes frightening experience has made it absolutely clear that this is a dangerous time to tell the truth in America," Acosta said in a statement. "The president and his team, not to mention some of his supporters, have attempted to silence the press in ways we have never seen before. As just about everybody has seen, I have witnessed this first hand. As difficult as that challenge may be for the free press in America, we must continue to do our jobs and report the news. The truth is worth the fight.”

In a legal filing that was part of CNN's lawsuit against the Trump administration, Acosta said he now "regularly" receives death threats because of his coverage of the White House.

"Going inside the briefing room and onto Air Force One with the White House press corps, Acosta reveals the conversations, battles, and near-constant conflict that define life for a media working to hold the Trump administration accountable for its actions and its words," his publisher said. "He details never-before-revealed stories of this White House’s rejection of truth, while laying out the stakes for how Trump’s hostility toward facts poses an unprecedented threat to our democracy."

April Ryan, a CNN contributor who has also seen her profile rise during the Trump administration, wrote her own book about covering the White House in September.