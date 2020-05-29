CNN's Omar Jimenez Arrested on Live TV While Covering Minneapolis Protests

The reporter "has been taken into police custody during a live broadcast at the site of the protests in Minneapolis, after clearly identifying himself to officers," CNN said.

CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and his crew were on Friday arrested on live TV while covering protests in Minneapolis.

The arrests came amid continued protests in Minnesota – and other parts of the country – following the death of George Floyd, a black man, in police custody.

Jimenez "has been taken into police custody during a live broadcast at the site of the protests in Minneapolis, after clearly identifying himself to officers," CNN said on its website. "Jimenez's crew, including a producer and a camera operator, were also placed in handcuffs."

Jimenez said on CNN.com earlier in the night: "Dramatic scenes have unfolded in Minneapolis after the police arrived on the scene and clashed with protesters. It was the first time authorities had been seen on the scene in more than an hour. The police officers, some in riot gear, immediately launched into action, using pepper spray and batons to disperse crowds near the police station. Police were seen shoving at least one person, while protesters responded by throwing projectiles at the officers as others fled the site."

The death of the unarmed Floyd led to the firing of four Minneapolis police officers. Floyd's family says they want murder charges against them.

Protesters in Minneapolis set a police precinct building on fire. Media reports said authorities arrived on the scene just after 4:30 a.m. ET.