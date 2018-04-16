Top 10 Coachella Fashion Trends: Boob Glitter, Fanny Packs, Pierced Braids and More

What they wore on-stage and off at the music fest.

Flower crowns? Forget ‘em. Space buns? So last festival season. At Coachella this weekend, it was all about boob glitter, fanny packs and pierced braids. Here’s what they were wearing on the Empire Polo Grounds and on the party circuit at Levi’s, Puma, Moschino and more.

Boob glitter

Sparkle was expected to be a big trend, but I didn’t expect it to gravitate to the cleavage area. This Sheena, Queen of the desert look was my favorite.

Fanny packs

The butt of many a fashion joke is officially the festival fashion carryall for all, including men and women, preferably in an iridescent hue.

A couple of fannies #coachella A post shared by Booth Moore (@boothmoore) on Apr 15, 2018 at 12:25pm PDT

Old school kicks

As much as dad sneakers have been hyped on the runways, it was old school Vans (black SK8-Hi tops) and Nikes (Air Max custom, worn by model Shaun Ross) that outfitted festival feet--for those who weren't wearing ubiquitous combat boots and booties, that is.

Athleticwear

Crop tops, preferably with a logo like Levi’s, topped denim shorts as well as parachute pants, like the ones worn by Rihanna to her Fenty x Puma bash. There were also plenty of team jerseys, including the Cavaliers LeBron one Snoop sported at the Levi's bash, natch.

Rihanna is here! @coachella #fentypuma A post shared by Booth Moore (@boothmoore) on Apr 14, 2018 at 5:36pm PDT

Braids

The Insta influencer hair trend of the moment, the braid game ranged from DIY fishtails to more elaborate pierced styles.

Pierced braids look cute #coachella #liveinlevis A post shared by Booth Moore (@boothmoore) on Apr 14, 2018 at 1:28pm PDT

The Black Panther effect

Maybe it has something to do with Ruth E. Carter’s fantastic Afro-futurist costumes for the blockbuster film, but African motifs showed up everywhere from bathing suits and baggy pants to Beyoncé’s showstopping set, during which she evoked Nefertiti in Balmain and wore a shirt with a crest depicting images of Black Power, including a raised fist.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 15, 2018 at 12:47am PDT

Hawaiian shirts

Not just for retirees anymore, all the guys and some girls were wearing ‘em, rolled sleeves optional.

Mermaids, the new unicorns

Sequins are not just for red carpets, they’re for shorts and pants, too. The wackier and more Little Mermaid-like, the better.

Barely-dressed

High-cut bathing suits, teeny weeny bikinis, thongs, sheer kimonos and even chaps as festival wear? Absolutely, I saw that and more—or rather, less, and worn by a variety of body types, too, proving that exhibitionism knows no size.

#nocaptionnecessary #coachella #fentypuma A post shared by Booth Moore (@boothmoore) on Apr 14, 2018 at 4:51pm PDT

Bandanas

A desert necessity to deal with all the dust and dirt (“Coachella lung is real,” I overheard one festivalgoer saying), they also made a style statement when worn as head wraps, neckerchiefs, bandit-style over the face, or as an allover print.