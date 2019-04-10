Coachella Creator Goldenvoice Debuts Lavish Parties at Zenyara Estate With DJ Sets by Idris Elba, Tale of Us

The 37-acre Coachella Valley sanctuary boasts a 40,000-square-foot Bali-inspired residence, helicopter pad, golf course, horse farm, pool, spa, tennis courts and more.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (created in 1999 by Goldenvoice Productions with Paul Tollett and Rick Van Santen) celebrates a twenty-year run this month when the festival kicks off on Friday, April 12.

Two decades in, Coachella marks a first this year with the launch of its debut programming outside of the Empire Polo Club, created by Goldenvoice with lifestyle marketing group Corso Agency. Brand partners include Rolls Royce, Adidas, Wynn Nightlife, Soho House, Heineken, Urban Decay, Pernod Ricard, Republic Records and Framework.

Not cutting any corners, the location for the daytime-into-afterparty destination is hyper upscale. Hosted during both Coachella weekends, the invite-only festivities kick off on Friday at the Zenyara Estate, a 37-acre Coachella Valley sanctuary that boasts a 40,000-square-foot Bali-inspired residence, a helicopter pad, a 6-acre golf course designed by pro Çlive Clark, horse and date farms, a sprawling lake, pool and spa, pickle-ball and tennis courts and much more, including limo service by Rolls Royce.

"For the next two weekends, Zenyara Estate will bring together some of the most exciting performers, athletes and celebrities in a venue like no other," David Corso, CEO of Corso Agency, told The Hollywood Reporter. "We have partnered with Goldenvoice to deliver an unmatched experience, hosting brand events from the world's best, including the debut of the Adidas Sports Club, and an incredible late-night program from our nightlife partners Framework and Wynn Nightlife."

Entertainment includes DJ sets by Idris Elba, Tale of Us, Fisher, Bob Moses, Jacquees and AME; DJ and producer Guy Gerber's Rumors famed Sunday night after-party; exclusive dinners and brunches with Soho House; an Urban Decay wellness program; a Sunday afternoon party hosted by Republic Records.

The site will also be home to the global introduction of an Adidas Sports Estate, which will host a Saturday afternoon "You Had To Be There" pool party, a barbecue with restaurateur Eddie Huang and NFL player Von Miller, and a "three-point shoot-out" with rapper YG, NBA player Trae Young, WNBA player Candace Parker and others. Plus there will be surprise performances all day.

(No word on whether Beyonce, who just announced her new role as a creative design partner with Adidas and the relaunch of her athleisure brand Ivy Park under its umbrella, might show up for a Beychella redux.)