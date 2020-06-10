Coachella, Stagecoach Music Festivals Cancelled for 2020

Both festivals were originally postponed to October.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and country music festival Stagecoach have been cancelled for 2020, according to multiple reports.

Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times, "I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall. In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Governor Newsom’s Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter. Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward."

Coachella was previously scheduled to take place in April in Indio, California, with headliners Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine, but postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Indio, California, fest was pushed back to the weekends of Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18 from its original dates of April 10-12 and April 17-19, promoter Goldenvoice announced in March. Its country counterpart, Stagecoach, was also originally moved to Oct. 23-25.

A 2021 date for the festivals have yet to be announced.

This year marks the first since 2000 that Coachella has not occurred. The festival previously took a gap year break after their 1999 debut and its 2001 return.

The cancellation of the festivals arrive amid California Gov. Gavin Newsom's four-step outline for re-opening the state. Music festivals are not permitted to reopen until an effective treatment for the virus is widely available.

